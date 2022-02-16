Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daristotle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD
Overview
Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Fairmont Ent. Associates Inc.1712 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 366-6157
-
2
West Virginia University1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
-
3
Morgantown Ear Nose & Throat1065 SUNCREST TOWN CENTRE DR, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3959
-
4
Wvu Medicine West Fairmont Primary Care1377 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 598-4825
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daristotle?
My son has gone to Dr. Daristotle for a little over two years now. He is concise and to the point, no small talk, and I really like that about him. We tried different avenues of treatment based on my son's age before we ultimately decided surgery would be the best course of action and even then he left the decision up to me, not being pushy at all. He is friendly with both me and my son.
About Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780712752
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daristotle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daristotle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daristotle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daristotle has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daristotle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daristotle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daristotle.
