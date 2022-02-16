See All Otolaryngologists in Fairmont, WV
Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Daristotle works at Fairmont ENT Associates Inc in Fairmont, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adnan Mourany, MD
Dr. Adnan Mourany, MD
8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
2 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
2 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairmont Ent. Associates Inc.
    1712 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 366-6157
  2. 2
    West Virginia University
    1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4825
  3. 3
    Morgantown Ear Nose & Throat
    1065 SUNCREST TOWN CENTRE DR, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-3959
  4. 4
    Wvu Medicine West Fairmont Primary Care
    1377 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Daristotle?

    Feb 16, 2022
    My son has gone to Dr. Daristotle for a little over two years now. He is concise and to the point, no small talk, and I really like that about him. We tried different avenues of treatment based on my son's age before we ultimately decided surgery would be the best course of action and even then he left the decision up to me, not being pushy at all. He is friendly with both me and my son.
    — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daristotle to family and friends

    Dr. Daristotle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Daristotle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD.

    About Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780712752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daristotle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daristotle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daristotle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daristotle has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daristotle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daristotle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daristotle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daristotle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daristotle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joedy Daristotle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.