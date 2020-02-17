Overview

Dr. Joe Zuerker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Zuerker works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Moore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.