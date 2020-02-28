Dr. Joe White Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe White Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Charleston Gastroenterology Associates3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0281
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. White in every aspect he did with my Colonscopy. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Joe White Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013925957
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
