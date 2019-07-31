Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
Savant Care4966 El Camino Real Ste 224, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (248) 952-4221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walker is an absolute pleasure. He is kind, professional, smart, and trusts me to work with him to choose the best treatment options as a team. Our visits are always genuinely enjoyable.
About Dr. Joe Walker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
