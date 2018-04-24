See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Joe Volpe, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joe Volpe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas at Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Volpe works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - South
    12221 N Mopac Expy Fl, Austin, TX 78758
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock
    1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Knee Disorders
Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Sternum Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 24, 2018
    He is so personable and professional.
    Bernadine Morse in Pflugerville. TX — Apr 24, 2018
    About Dr. Joe Volpe, MD

    Specialties
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1114983566
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Hughston Sports Medicine Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    The University of Texas at Galveston
    Medical Education

