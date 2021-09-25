Overview

Dr. Joe Rouse, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rouse works at ROUSE FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.