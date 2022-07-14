Overview

Dr. Joe Pouzar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Pouzar works at Clear Lake Medical Group - Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.