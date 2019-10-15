Overview

Dr. Joe Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Advanced Pain Mgmt. Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.