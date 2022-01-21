Dr. Joe Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Massey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Pathways Fertility (Formerly Massey Fertility Services)3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 214, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 228-7199Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Joe Massey is the Pioneer when it comes to IVF. Yes, it took me 6 times going through IVF starting at age 30. I would only have maybe 3-5, not even knowing if they would be viable eggs. Many woman in the waiting room would have 30-40. ( i could see their egg count in their hands and ball my eyes out) After our many tries, Dr. Massey gave me the highest doses of Gonal F. I think 400 at the time and the highest of the other injectables. He tried everything for us. Every moment was touch and go. He would try ICSI and other procedures. I had my 1st son in 2000 and my 2nd 2004. Again, going through 6 IVF CYCLES. Dr. Daniel Shapiro & Andrew Toledo were also instrumental in my transfers. Dr. Joe Massey 1st IVF BABY. He’s a legend. If he is not practicing, please consider reaching out to Dr. Shapiro & Dr. Toledo. This GROUP IS THE ORIGINAL for IVF near & far. Thank you Doctor Massey for never giving up on me ????
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Obstetrics & Gynecology, Fellowship in Infertility
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
