Dr. Joe Li, DPM

Podiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joe Li, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Li works at MediQuick Urgent Care Center in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goldenfeet Podiatry Dr. Joe Li
    140 Pinnacles Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 490-9990
  2. 2
    Victorina's Diabetes Endocrinology and Metabolism Inc.
    4879 Palm Coast Pkwy NW Unit 2, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 225-4462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joe Li, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1649582628
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Li, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at MediQuick Urgent Care Center in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

