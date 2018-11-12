Overview

Dr. Joe Li, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Li works at MediQuick Urgent Care Center in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.