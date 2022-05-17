Dr. Joe Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Joe Yb Lee MD Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 103, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-0707
UCI Orthopedic Surgery101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-5547
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr. There can be. I am very grateful , with your excellent dedication. My lumbar surgery is wonderful. Blessing. Tk. Dr.
About Dr. Joe Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.