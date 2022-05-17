Overview

Dr. Joe Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lee works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.