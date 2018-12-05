Overview

Dr. Joe Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Lau works at Northwell Health Forest Hills Hospital Extension Clinic in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.