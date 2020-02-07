Dr. Joe Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Huang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Vascular Surgery150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-9371
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang and staff are very helpful and informative. He truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Joe Huang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083858872
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center
- Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cornell University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.