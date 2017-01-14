Overview

Dr. Joe Hargrove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Hargrove works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Cardiology and Medicine Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Mc Gehee, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.