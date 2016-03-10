Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Griffin Plastic Surgery PC513 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 664-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffin is extremely friendly and talented. The office is very easy to make an appointment with. I found him to be quite reasonable. Staff makes you feel at ease and comfortable. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baker & Gordon
- Vanderbilt University
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin III works at
Dr. Griffin III has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin III.
