Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Griffin III works at Griffin Plastic Surgery PC in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Griffin Plastic Surgery PC
    Griffin Plastic Surgery PC, 513 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 29506, Phone: (843) 664-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform. Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check insurance information when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2016
    Dr. Griffin is extremely friendly and talented. The office is very easy to make an appointment with. I found him to be quite reasonable. Staff makes you feel at ease and comfortable. I would highly recommend him
    About Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1306894738
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baker & Gordon
    • Vanderbilt University
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Griffin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin III works at Griffin Plastic Surgery PC in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Griffin III’s profile.

    Dr. Griffin III has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

