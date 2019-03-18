Dr. Joe Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Gannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Gannon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med
Dr. Gannon works at
Locations
Joe Gannon, MD203 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-2393
Joe Gannon, MD607 Rue De Brille, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 367-1247Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gannon for over 10 years. He did the first of 2 cataract surgeries on me March 7. It went well and he will do the second eye March 28. I am always impressed with Dr. Gannon's knowledge, openness, patience, thoroughness and friendly professionalism. I have observed that he treats all his patients with respect and that he is not quick to recommend surgery as a first resort. We deliberated for several years prior to beginning my cataract surgeries.
About Dr. Joe Gannon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
