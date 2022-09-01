See All Rheumatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Gamboa works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Torrance Memorial Physician Network
    3701 Skypark Dr Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Rheumatology
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 257-7297

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Gamboa was very attentive, kind, and thorough. He explained things well, including our next steps, and he made it clear that I was also an important part of the decision making. I appreciated his more collaborative approach where he discussed things with me instead of simply telling me. I saw a different rheumatologist before this who was dismissive and unclear, so I'm glad I was referred to Dr. Gamboa!
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598072779
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Gamboa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamboa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamboa works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gamboa’s profile.

    Dr. Gamboa has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamboa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamboa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamboa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamboa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamboa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

