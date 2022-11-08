Overview

Dr. Joe Fahed, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Fahed works at 6560 Fannin St Ste 620 in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.