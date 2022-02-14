Overview

Dr. Joe Clifton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clifton works at South Georgia Health Group in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.