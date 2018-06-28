Dr. Joe Chauvapun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauvapun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Chauvapun, MD
Dr. Joe Chauvapun, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.
John D Amar Mdinc Dba Victorville15030 Seventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-0065
Palmdale Regional Medical Center38600 Medical Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 382-5000
Inland Empire Pathology Medical Lab2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 300, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (760) 951-0065
Olympic Chiropractic11545 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (424) 317-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
This man is a rock star in the surgery room. He made me feel comfortable, helped me through my surgery. In short I felt completely at ease with him in charge even though I hate hospitals.
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Chauvapun has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauvapun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
