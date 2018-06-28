Overview

Dr. Joe Chauvapun, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Chauvapun works at William D Suval MD in Victorville, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA, San Bernardino, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.