Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Bowers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-1488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joe Bowers, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760662282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
