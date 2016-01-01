Dr. Joe Basso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Basso, DPM
Dr. Joe Basso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Joe D Basso DPM340 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116 Directions (415) 681-2208
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Basso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basso has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basso speaks Italian.
Dr. Basso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.