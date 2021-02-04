Dr. Arterberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe Arterberry, MD
Overview
Dr. Joe Arterberry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste Llc, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1617
- 2 224 E Broadway Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-0412
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and took his time to provide analogies to help me understand his diagnosis.
About Dr. Joe Arterberry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arterberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arterberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arterberry has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arterberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arterberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arterberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arterberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arterberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.