Dr. Joe Ades, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joe Ades, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Associates143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ades is an excellent doctor who tells you what is going on with your problems and helps you decide what options to take in your healing process. I trust him very much. I would recommend him to anyone that has foot issues.
About Dr. Joe Ades, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
