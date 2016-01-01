Overview

Dr. Jodyne Butto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washinton and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Butto works at Aurora Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.