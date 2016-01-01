Dr. Jodyne Butto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodyne Butto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodyne Butto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washinton and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Butto works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Pediatrics4200 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 102, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 313-8605MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jodyne Butto, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1083714851
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University Of Washinton
Dr. Butto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Butto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Butto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butto.
