Dr. Jody Short, DO

Neurology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jody Short, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Short works at Kettering Health in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kettering Health
    3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-9299
    Kettering Health Network (brain Spine)
    3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5200, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 395-8043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Stroke

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr Short is compassionate and has great character. He is clinically excellent and extremely personal in the office and in the Interventional Radiology lab. He evaluated my situation and took immediate action to set up intervention to eliminate any guess work about the problem. He was considerate of my need to get back to work ASAP following an extended period of disability unrelated to this problem and put my needs at the top of his to do list. This gentleman is exceptional in many ways.
    Rufus Judd — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Jody Short, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053527523
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
    Residency
    • Grandview Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jody Short, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Short has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Short has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

