Overview

Dr. Jody Short, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Short works at Kettering Health in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.