Dr. Rosson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jody Rosson, MD
Dr. Jody Rosson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Lafayette Pulmonology Associates155 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3204
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Wonderful, very thorough, kind, seemed very caring
About Dr. Jody Rosson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164414629
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LSU Med Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana Tech University
- Pulmonary Disease
