Overview

Dr. Jody Plaisance, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Plaisance works at Family Doctor Clinic in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.