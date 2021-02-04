Overview

Dr. Jody Naimark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tewksbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Naimark works at Family Care Center of Tewksbury in Tewksbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.