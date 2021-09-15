Dr. Jody Mathie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Mathie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jody Mathie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Mathie works at
Locations
Cherry Creek Pediatrics4900 E Kentucky Ave, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0870
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sure, it can be a wait for her to make it to your room. That is because Dr. Mathie spends as much time as needed with every one of her patients. She does not play the "4 well visits an hour" nonsense, she takes her time and understands everything about her kids. I could not appreciate Dr. Mathie any more. She is the absolute best.
About Dr. Jody Mathie, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1508991936
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathie speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.