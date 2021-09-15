See All Pediatricians in Denver, CO
Dr. Jody Mathie, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jody Mathie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Mathie works at Cherry Creek Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cherry Creek Pediatrics
    4900 E Kentucky Ave, Denver, CO 80246 (303) 963-0870

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Enteritis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypogonadism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Sep 15, 2021
    Sure, it can be a wait for her to make it to your room. That is because Dr. Mathie spends as much time as needed with every one of her patients. She does not play the "4 well visits an hour" nonsense, she takes her time and understands everything about her kids. I could not appreciate Dr. Mathie any more. She is the absolute best.
    BSquared — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jody Mathie, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508991936
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jody Mathie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathie is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mathie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathie works at Cherry Creek Pediatrics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mathie's profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

