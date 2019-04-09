See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jody Levine, MD

Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Jody Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Levine works at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC
    35 E 84th St Ste A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Adult Acne
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2019
    Fantastic
    Zach E. — Apr 09, 2019
    About Dr. Jody Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417988387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jody Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

