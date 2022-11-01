Dr. Jody Leonardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Leonardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jody Leonardo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is extremely intelligent with a fantastic bed side manner, She takes her time with her patients. She is the only doctor that diagnosed and fixed with surgery my mom BPH. Thanks to her, my mom is walking and dancing again. Love her!
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538305826
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Leonardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonardo has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.