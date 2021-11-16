Overview

Dr. Jody Lai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Lai works at Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.