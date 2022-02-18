Dr. Jody Konstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Konstadt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jody Konstadt, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Konstadt works at
Locations
Konstadt and Russo Dermatology Pllc700 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konstadt?
I have been treated for many years by Dr Konstadt for melanoma and other skin issues of lesser concern. I have found her to be kind and caring, knowledgeable and highly skilled in diagnosis and treatment. She listens carefully to my concerns and always takes time to answer questions and be certain I understand. I recommend very highly.
About Dr. Jody Konstadt, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1598737967
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konstadt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstadt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konstadt works at
Dr. Konstadt has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konstadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Konstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.