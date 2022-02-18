Overview

Dr. Jody Konstadt, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Konstadt works at Mignone Medical Eye Care, PC in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.