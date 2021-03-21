Overview

Dr. Jody Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Jody L Kelly MD Associates in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.