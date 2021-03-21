Dr. Jody Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Jody L Kelly MD Associates2901 N KNOXVILLE AVE, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 687-4230
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was high risk. So I was in and out of the office like crazy. They took very good care of me and watched me very closely to make sure this pregnancy was better. I had my daughter C section the end of April, Dr Kelly checked on me in the hospital and told me how fantastic I looked for just having a baby! Office staff is awesome. They knew me by name as soon as I walked in.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932107208
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
