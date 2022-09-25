Overview

Dr. Jody Jachna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Jachna works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.