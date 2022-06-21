Overview

Dr. Jody Helms, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Helms works at Highlands Neurosurgery in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.