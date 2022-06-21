Dr. Jody Helms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Helms, MD
Overview
Dr. Jody Helms, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Helms works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highlands Neurosurgery PC1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 400E, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helms?
I found Dr. Helms to be an outstanding Dr. He listened to all my aches, and found a solution. He was not quick to suggest surgery. He tried other treatment first. He is very caring and really wanted to help me with my back pain. I am six month post op and doing great. I would recommend him and have to anyone.
About Dr. Jody Helms, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093930216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helms works at
Dr. Helms has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.