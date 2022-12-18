Dr. Jody Berner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Berner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jody Berner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Berner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Gastroenterology1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 631-0915
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berner?
Brilliant and compassionate.
About Dr. Jody Berner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245280395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berner works at
Dr. Berner has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Berner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.