Dr. Jody Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jody Abrams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abrams works at
Locations
Sarasota Retina Institute2595 Harbor Blvd Charlotte Plz, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4236
Sarasota Retina Institute3400 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-8173
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Referred by our ophthalmologist for surgery. A growth needed to be removed & I needed a lift at the same time. Surgery was 100% successful & my eyes are completely symmetrical, better than my god-given shape. No sign of surgery such as discoloration, stitch marks or scares. He completed the surgery in my wheelchair because I could not transfer & completed it in minutes without assistance. He was able to do a surgery my well-known doctor was afraid to do.
About Dr. Jody Abrams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942229844
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
