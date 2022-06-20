Overview

Dr. Jody Abrams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abrams works at Sarasota Retina Institute in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.