Dr. Skillicorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO
Overview
Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Skillicorn works at
Locations
A Mindful Path150 N Miller Rd Ste 450A, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (234) 208-5772
Tracy A. Burke, PhD3610 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 441-4569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skillicorn, has assisted me breathing exercises, EFT, EMDR. Has help me also with some holistic herbal supplements to assist anxiety, depression, and insomnia. She has a gentle personality with a positive touch. She is an amazing Physican.
About Dr. Jodie Skillicorn, DO
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

