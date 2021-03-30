Dr. Sasaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodie Sasaki, MD
Dr. Jodie Sasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA.
Southlake Clinic Time Square660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 690-3483
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She was wonderful. Very nice and made me feel comfortable. Visit was quick but she answered all my questions. She gave me samples of skin care for no charge. I definitely want to see her again if I ever need to see a derm again.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Sasaki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasaki has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
