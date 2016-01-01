Overview

Dr. Jodie Rai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rai works at Southern Illinois Hospitalist in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.