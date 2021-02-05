See All General Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO

General Surgery
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Hamer works at UCHealth Cancer Care And Hematology Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    North Springs Family Medicine and Urgent
    8540 Scarborough Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (719) 955-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 05, 2021
Dr. Jodie Mesa is very caring, attentive and perceptive Physician You know she values you as an individual when you meet with her. She is both mine and my husbands primary Physician and we feel very fortunate to have found her. We always come away after our visits comforted by the fact she is the perfect Physician for my husband and I.
    About Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114187648
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • TRINITY HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jodie Hamer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamer works at UCHealth Cancer Care And Hematology Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hamer’s profile.

    Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

