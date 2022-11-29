Overview

Dr. Jodie Labowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.