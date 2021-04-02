Dr. Jodie Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodie Hurwitz, MD
Dr. Jodie Hurwitz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 807-7727Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Heart Center8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 807-7726Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thorough, knowledgeable, and congenial. Staff assistant, Wendy, is great.
About Dr. Jodie Hurwitz, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1700833308
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Parkland Hospital
- Parkland Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurwitz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.