Dr. Jodice Lee-Belisle, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jodice Lee-Belisle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Collierville, TN.
Locations
Poplar2130 W Poplar Ave Ste 106, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 589-8796
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hassan, Dr. Balilse, and Sonia were so compassionate and caring during our visit. They worked as a team to put my son at ease and make the experience of visiting the dentist a positive one. Thank you!
About Dr. Jodice Lee-Belisle, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558438366
