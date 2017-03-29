Dr. Jodi Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Jodi Zuckerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat1160 Park Ave W Ste 4N, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 913-0005
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zuckerman is amazing and so is her staff! She is thorough & knowledgeable. I had sinus infections & issues my entire life and no other doctor took the time to research the correct antibiotic until her. No other doctor looked deeply to see I have polyps. She actually put my sample under a microscope and tested for the right antibiotic. She also has state of the art equipment. She is the most amazing and passionate doctor I've ever known. I make the hour long drive because she is wor
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912181298
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.