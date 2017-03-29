Overview

Dr. Jodi Zuckerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at NORTH SHORE EAR NOSE & THROAT in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.