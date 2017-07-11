Overview

Dr. Jodi Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Smith works at Mercy Clinic Pediatrics in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.