Dr. Jodi Robinson
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jodi Robinson is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dearborn Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC25080 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 730-8880
Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Robinson makes me feel very comfortable discussing my medical needs. She has a great bedside matter and will take her time to answer any questions. I would not go anywhere else It is uncomfortable for women to go to a gynecologist but Dr Jody makes it so much easier with her manner and efficiency
About Dr. Jodi Robinson
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962406603
- Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
- Oakwood Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Integrative Medicine
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
