Overview

Dr. Jodi Robinson is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Robinson works at Dearborn OB/GYN Associates in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.