Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
-
2
Metropolitan Cardiology Consultants500 Osborne Rd NE Ste 120, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (651) 999-6800
-
3
Minnesota Urology1515 Saint Francis Ave Ste 250, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (651) 999-6800
-
4
Minnesota Urology PA2855 Campus Dr Ste 530, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michaels?
Dr Michaels put me at ease about an appointment that I was worried about. She is an amazing Doctor and I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jodi Michaels, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922233287
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels works at
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.